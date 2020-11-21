Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi man falls off cliff, dies in Malana village

Delhi man falls off cliff, dies in Malana village

A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi has died after he slipped from a cliff and fell into a 150-metre deep gorge in Malana of Kullu.The deceased has been identified as Yash Gaur,...

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 23-year-old tourist from Delhi has died after he slipped from a cliff and fell into a 150-metre deep gorge in Malana of Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Gaur, 23, of New Delhi. According to police, he and two of his friends had gone camping at Dhar village in Malana on Friday night.

After consuming alcohol, Yash went out of the tent telling his friends that the internet is not working. When he did not return for a long time, his friends started looking for him.

His body was spotted by some locals after which, police reached the spot and recovered it. The body was taken to Regional Hospital in Kullu for postmortem. Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said police are conducting investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Nov 21, 2020 21:14 IST
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Nov 21, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Delhi man falls off cliff, dies in Malana village
Nov 21, 2020 22:04 IST
Delhi Police issue 3,813 challans in 2 days for violation of Covid-19 rules
Nov 21, 2020 22:02 IST
Tibetan govt-in-exile President Lobsong Sangay creates history for CTA by visiting White House
Nov 21, 2020 22:05 IST
608 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K
Nov 21, 2020 22:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.