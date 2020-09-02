Delhi man’s wife stages robbery with friend to steal husband’s cash, gets herself attacked with a hammer

New Delhi:

When a 30-year-old woman was attacked with a hammer during a robbery at her home in North Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Sunday afternoon and found tied up, her 67-year-old husband told police he suspected a friend of his former wife.

But when police investigated the robbery, they found that his present wife had allegedly got a friend to tie her up and attack her with a hammer to stage a robbery and steal her husband’s money.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (North), said the woman (who the police did not identify) and her friend Jitender have been arrested and Rs2.18 lakh of the stolen money and some jewellery recovered from them.

The man whose house was robbed ran a ceiling fan factory until last year.

He has been married three times. His first wife died in 2010, after which he had remarried in 2016.

In his complaint to the police, he said his second wife deserted him in February this year after stealing some money. He had filed a police complaint but a police officer said no evidence emerged against his second wife.

The man went on to marry a third time -- his domestic help’s widowed daughter -- a month ago.

On Sunday afternoon, the man had returned from the market to find his wife tied up and bleeding from the head. “She told him someone had knocked on the door and when she opened it, an unidentified man hit her with a hammer. She said he tied her up and took Rs2.18 lakh in cash and some jewellery,” said DCP Alphonse.

The woman was admitted to a hospital and police began probing the alleged robbery.

“When we spoke to the injured woman, her story had a lot of loopholes. We questioned her further to realise she was lying. She eventually confessed that it was a fake robbery of which she was a part,” said the DCP.

The woman allegedly said she had told her friend, Jitender, about cash and jewellery in the house and they decided to stage a robbery.

“On Sunday, while her husband was away, she allowed Jitender into the house. He hit her head with a hammer, tied her up and took away the cash and jewellery,” another investigator said.