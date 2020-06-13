Delhi: Man stabbed in front of 10-year-old daughter in north Delhi

New Delhi: A 37-year-old videographer was stabbed to death, allegedly by three men on a scooter, outside his home in outer Delhi’s Kiran Vihar near Aman Vihar Thursday night. According to the police, the man was killed in front of his 10-year-old daughter, who raised an alarm when she saw the suspects stabbing him.

The family said that Bharat Bhushan was murdered allegedly for stopping some local boys from gambling and drinking publicly in the neighbourhood. “The family members have identified two of the three suspects and have told investigators that the attackers live 200-300 metres away from their home,” alleged DK Saxena, a friend of the family.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra, however, said that the initial probe has indicated that Bhushan was killed over some financial dispute.

The victim lived on the first floor of a three-storey building in Kiran Vihar. He ran his studio from the ground floor of the building. The second floor is occupied by his brother.

On Thursday around 11 pm, Bhushan was having dinner at his home when someone called out his name from outside the building. He went outside while his daughter went to the balcony, where she saw her father discussing something with the man, said DCP Mishra.

“Two more men arrived. Soon, an argument broke out between Bhushan and the three and one of them stabbed him in the chest. He screamed for help and collapsed on the ground. His daughter raised an alarm and alerted her mother. The attackers fled by the time the family members and neighbours rushed to his help,” added the DCP.

According to Saxena, Bhushan was stabbed three times – once each in his chest, abdomen and thigh. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“Some local youths often indulge in public drinking and gambling in the neighbourhood. Bhushan used to actively advise them to refrain from doing such illegal activities. We strongly suspect that he was murdered over this same issue,” alleged Saxena.

DCP Mishra said, “We have registered a case of murder and have identified the suspects. Raids are on and they will be nabbed soon.”

