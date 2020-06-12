Delhi Markets, residents divided about govt no to lockdown extension

New Delhi: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s announcement of not extending the lockdown left resident welfare associations (RWAs) disappointed on Friday, even as traders remained divided over the issue with some even conducting surveys to decide if markets should stay shut.

With Covid-19 cases rising, speculation was rife that the government could impose the lockdown again in some form. Talking to reporters on Friday, Jain, however, said, “No, the lockdown will not be extended any further in Delhi.”

Jain’s statement came at a time when some markets, especially the wholesale ones, are contemplating shutting down for the time being. The demand grew louder ever since the Delhi government on Tuesday said the Capital had hit the community transmission stage. The ICMR and the Centre, however, have denied it as of now. In June so far, the number of daily positive cases have oscillated between 990 and 1877.

The Delhi government had on June 7 allowed malls, restaurants and places of religious worship to resume business after almost two-and-a-half-months. Shops were allowed for the entire day from June 1.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statement about Delhi having around 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 had caused concern. CAIT began an online survey on Friday to take the opinion of various traders’ associations whether to keep markets in Delhi open or not.

Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of CAIT, said, “Today, shops are open in Delhi but business is just 5-10%. In wholesale markets, customers from outside Delhi are not coming. In retail markets, local customers are not coming at all. This is due to the fear of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. We have sought people’s opinion and based on the outcome will take up the matter with the home minister and Delhi lieutenant-governor.”

RWAs said they were “shocked” by the announcement. “It was for this the chief minister actually should have sought suggestions or a referendum. All RWAs want some form of restrictions back in the city because it is important to break the chain. Each market can be asked to open on one day of the week,” said Atul Goyal, president, URJA (United Residents Joint Action), an umbrella body of 2,500 RWAs.

B S Vohra, president of East Delhi RWA front, another umbrella body with around 100 associate RWAs, said no action is being taken against those not wearing masks or not maintaining social distancing.

“When you do not have enough manpower or resources to penalise those not following the civic norms of self protection and hygiene, which currently attracts heavy fines under the Disaster management Act, then you need a lockdown. Policemen or municipal corporations are not issuing any challans against those not wearing masks or those spitting in public places. There is no presence of any enforcement agencies,” said Vohra.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and communicable disease at ICMR, however, said the situation in Delhi is no longer about lockdown or no lockdown. “You see people still moving in groups without masks. It is more about the behaviour. At this stage the government and all other authorities should simply go all out to ensure four things -- masks are worn by all, there is no public spitting, people wash hands or sanitise and maintain social distance,” said Kant.

Kant that not imposing a lockdown again is mostly because of the revenue losses. In April, the Delhi government had a total revenue of about Rs 400 crore only against the projected earnings of Rs 4,000 crore. In May, it was around Rs 600 crore or so.

Majority of popular retail markets in Delhi such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh have decided to remain open. Wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Dariba were partially open on Friday.

Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association, said, “We don’t want to close the market as business is gradually picking up. But, there is a need for improving sanitation and address the issue of street vendors. If vendors are allowed, social distancing will be next to impossible. They should be given space outside.”

In the wholesale markets, which are mostly located in densely populated Old Delhi areas, traders devised their own mechanisms to regulate the number of people.

While the Chandni Chowk Savy Vyapar Mandal has left the decision on individual traders, an association in Chawri Bazaar, which deals in files, has decided to open thrice a week.