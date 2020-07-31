Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi minister, DCW chief inspect old-age home, order probe into its functioning

Delhi minister, DCW chief inspect old-age home, order probe into its functioning

New Delhi: A surprise inspection at a private old-age home in outer Delhi on Friday night by Delhi women and child development (WCD) minister Rajendra Pal Gautum and Delhi...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A surprise inspection at a private old-age home in outer Delhi on Friday night by Delhi women and child development (WCD) minister Rajendra Pal Gautum and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal revealed that around 20 senior citizens, most of whom suffer from mental illnesses, have been housed in “unhygienic and pitiful” conditions.

The DCW in a statement said the minister has ordered a probe into the functioning of the home.

“The senior citizens have also alleged they are being held captive and beaten up often,” the statement read.

A DCW member said the elderly have been housed in a cramped space, and men and women are forced to share beds. The room has around 10 beds.



“The washrooms are filthy. The elderly citizens are frail and weak suffering multiple ailments. However, no records of their medical history have been kept by the owner of the old age home,” the member said, asking not to be named.

The cramped spaces leave little room for social distancing, an essential to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The home also doesn’t have any open spaces to sit or move around for its occupants.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
Rakshabandhan amid Covid-19 outbreak: Mail services to operate even on Sunday as posts increase manifold
Aug 01, 2020 00:29 IST
Chandigarh: GMCH-32 panel finds new ventilators of satisfactory quality
Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.