Delhi Minorities Commission reconstituted

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Former councillor from Babarpur constituency, Zakir Khan, was nominated as the new chairman of the Delhi Minorities Commission on Monday.

A Delhi government notification issued by secretary-cum-divisional commissioner’s office said that besides Khan, Kawalajit Singh and Nancy Barlow were appointed as the two new members of the commission.

The chairman and two members of the commission will have a three-year term as per the Delhi Minorities Commission Rules 2000.

The notification said the nominations of the new chairman and members of DMC were made by the Lieutenant Governor under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act 1999.



