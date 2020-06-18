Delhi minorities panel chief questioned for six hours in sedition case

New Delhi: Delhi Minorities Commission chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan was questioned for six hours on Thursday by the Delhi Police’s special cell in the sedition case filed against him on April 30 for allegedly making “provocative” remarks in social media posts.

This is the second time since Tuesday that Khan has been questioned by the investigating team. During Tuesday’s two and a half hours questioning, the investigators had asked Khan questions about his personal life, family background, educational qualifications, professional life and foreign visits.

However, Thursday’s questioning was focused on Khan’s “controversial social media posts”, his intent behind posting his views in the public domain and his alleged association with the people and countries mentioned in his social media posts, said a senior police officer associated with the case.

Khan confirmed that the questions on Thursday revolved around his social media posts. “They (the investigators) asked me about my Tweets and whether I had posted them. I replied in affirmative. They asked many questions related to my social media posts. I cannot share all information related to the probe. I was not harassed during the six-hour-long questioning,” said the Delhi minorities commission chairperson.

Khan said that he reached the special cell office at noon and left the place at 6 pm after the questioning. “They told me that I may be called for questioning again. I assured them my physical presence and cooperation in their probe,” he added.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on April 30 against Khan under Indian Penal Code sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). The FIR was filed on the complaint of a Vasant Kunj resident.

Khan’s posts had sparked controversy and criticism against him.

Khan had clarified through his social media accounts, that his tweet was ill-timed and insensitive and that it had “pained some people” but it was never his intention.

On May 12, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Khan till June 22.