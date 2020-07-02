Delhi: NDMC to launch anti-spitting drive, deploy civil wardens

Sections
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: To contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease and maintain public hygiene, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to launch an “Anti-Spitting drive” with 10 civil warden squads. Apart from issuing fines, these civic wardens will also spread awareness and educate the public about the ill effects of spitting and urinating in public places.

The civic body had in May issued a notification regarding penalty of Rs 1,000 on spitting or urinating in public places under its jurisdiction.

According to NDMC officials, these civil wardens will carry a point-of-sale (POS) machine to issue on-the-spot fine. The POS machine will also have the option of e-payment, in case violators are not carrying cash.

“If the violator has no money to pay the fine, they will be produced before a special municipal magistrate to take action as per the provisions of law. The civil warden squad will comprise sanitation inspector-level employees of the NDMC,” an official of the civic body said, asking not to be named.



He said that civil wardens will be uniformed in a sky-blue shirt marked with the NDMC logo and dark blue trousers.

“In the first phase, the anti-spitting drive will cover Connaught Place, Khan Market, Gole market, Sarojini Nagar Market, Bengali Market, Janpath and other prominent market areas. In the second phase, by mid-July, the drive will cover parks, gardens and other public places to fine violators as per the notification issued by NDMC,” the civic body said in a statement.

