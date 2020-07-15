Delhi police constable found dead in Palam Vihar

Sections
New Delhi: A 23-year-old Delhi Police constable was found dead at her rented house in southwest Delhi’s Palam on Wednesday. Police suspect that someone known to the woman could be behind her murder.

According to the police, the woman, currently posted at Tihar jail as a daily diary entry operator, was found dead in the afternoon, when the wife of her landlord saw the door latched from outside and opened it to check on the woman.

“The woman, a 2018 batch constable, was posted with the 3rd battalion of Delhi Armed Police and was deployed at Tihar jail from 1 pm to 7 pm shift. When her landlady saw the door of her house latched from outside she tried to open it to check on the constable. When she opened the door, she found her lying in the bed unconscious. She alerted her husband and they called the police. She was taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

Her body was sent for an autopsy. “During the initial probe, it was found that the woman belongs to Rewari, Haryana. She had rented the house in Palam a week ago. The landlord told police that she was accompanied by a man. During the investigation, we checked CCTV footage and spotted a man leaving her house early morning on Wednesday. He could be prime suspect and efforts to identify him are underway,” the officer said.



Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said preliminary medical examination suggests the woman was strangled to death. “There were no external fatal injuries. She was also properly clothed. Autopsy results are awaited and a case of murder has been registered,” Arya said.

