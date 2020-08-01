Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi police head constable dies of Covid

Delhi police head constable dies of Covid

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable posted with the Defence Colony police station in south Delhi died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday -- the 15th Delhi Police...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable posted with the Defence Colony police station in south Delhi died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday -- the 15th Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the pathogen.

Leela Dhar, 52, was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur since July 19. But his condition did not improve and he died on Friday, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on July 11, the head constable had reported mild fever at the police station, after which he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was tested for Covid-19. His reports came positive and he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

“As Dhar’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU. He was given plasma therapy. On Friday, we were informed about his death,” said Thakur, adding Dhar was on general duty and not deployed in a containment zone.



A police officer from the Defence Colony police station said Dhar was diabetic and suffering from liver ailment and had symptoms of hypertension for the past few years. “He recently suffered from pneumonia,” the officer said, adding he lived in south Delhi’s Sri Niwaspuri police colony with his family.

Before Dhar, 14 officers of Delhi Police, including an inspector of the special cell, died of Covid-19. Last month, three policemen died of the virus.

More than 2,500 personnel have tested positive for the infection while over 2,000 have recovered from the viral infection and resumed their duties so far, an official said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Special patrolling team formed for women’s safety, 163 hot spots identified across district
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
Hooch tragedy: Four held in Patiala raids, 1,150 litre lahan seized
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Aug 01, 2020 23:54 IST
Containment zone count drops by 200+ in Delhi after govt redraws boundaries
Aug 01, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.