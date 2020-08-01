Delhi police head constable dies of Covid

New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable posted with the Defence Colony police station in south Delhi died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday -- the 15th Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the pathogen.

Leela Dhar, 52, was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur since July 19. But his condition did not improve and he died on Friday, senior police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that on July 11, the head constable had reported mild fever at the police station, after which he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was tested for Covid-19. His reports came positive and he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

“As Dhar’s condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU. He was given plasma therapy. On Friday, we were informed about his death,” said Thakur, adding Dhar was on general duty and not deployed in a containment zone.

A police officer from the Defence Colony police station said Dhar was diabetic and suffering from liver ailment and had symptoms of hypertension for the past few years. “He recently suffered from pneumonia,” the officer said, adding he lived in south Delhi’s Sri Niwaspuri police colony with his family.

Before Dhar, 14 officers of Delhi Police, including an inspector of the special cell, died of Covid-19. Last month, three policemen died of the virus.

More than 2,500 personnel have tested positive for the infection while over 2,000 have recovered from the viral infection and resumed their duties so far, an official said.