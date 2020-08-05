Sections
Delhi Police oppose SIT to probe Jamia violence

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the setting up of a special investigation team to probe the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in December last year.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aman Lekhi, appearing for police, told a bench of chief justice D N Patel and justice Prateek Jalan that the pleas alleging ruthless and excessive use of force and aggression by police and paramilitary forces on students at the university, were not maintainable.

The batch of PILs sought setting up a special investigation team or a fact-finding committee as well as medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for students and registration of FIRs against erring police officers.

Lekhi said the relief sought cannot be granted as charge sheets had been filed in connection with the violence and they should have sought whatever relief they wanted before the subordinate court.



He said setting up of a fact-finding committee or an SIT would amount to ‘supplanting the law’ as it exists now. He contended that internationally, police are not denied access to educational institutions and universities.

On compensation to students who were seriously injured in the violence, he said it can be awarded only if there was an admission of the breach and in the present case, the issue was still being examined.

He said the case of the petitioners was based on an “assumption of wrongdoing” by the police and it involves disputed questions of fact for which the evidence on record has to be examined.

Violence has broken out in the varsity after student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Police have been accused of entering the university campus and assaulting students after a protest against the Citizenship(Amendment) Act turned violent on December 15.

At least 10 vehicles were allegedly torched by protesters. The Jamia students had said they were not involved in the violence and that their peaceful march was hijacked by outsiders.

