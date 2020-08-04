Delhi Police probing Kaushal gang hand in two Delhi shooting incidents

New Delhi:

Delhi Police are probing a possible link between Gurugram’s dreaded Kaushal gang and two back-to-back firing incidents cum extortion threats in Delhi within 48 hours last week. One person arrested on Monday for the shootings allegedly claimed he was following the gangster’s orders, police said.

At least 10 teams, including members from the special cell and crime branch, were formed after the firing incidents by gunmen, who left a letter at each spot, demanding R1 crore as “protection money” on behalf of Kaushal, who is presently lodged in Hisar jail.

The first firing took place on July 31 at a sweet shop in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, where two bike-borne persons opened fire and left a letter, demanding R1 crore. Even as the west district police were probing the case, a similar incident took place the very next day, when three masked men opened fire at a car showroom near the Sultanpur Metro station in south Delhi and left a similar letter.

Initial investigation hinted that at least five gangs, mostly based in Haryana, joined hands with Kaushal’s group to carry out extortions and establish themselves in Delhi’s crime world, which has been lying void after the arrest of gangsters such as Jitender alias Gogi, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, Vikas alias PK, and Sandeep alias Dhillu, police said.

Officers said some members of the so-called “Kranti gang” led Rajesh Bharti, who was killed in a shootout in south Delhi in 2018, also joined Kaushal.

“Gangsters such as Kuldeep Gadoli, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Sube Gujjar and their accomplices are now working with Kaushal’s gang and their prime focus is to expand their empire to the national capital. There was another firing and extortion demand case in Najafgarh two-three months ago and the name of Kaushal’s gang had emerged during the investigation,” said a special cell officer, requesting anonymity.

Members of the special cell and crime branch were put on the job to break the emerging nexus of different gangs and nab their members, senior police officers privy to the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “We have been receiving information that gangs from Haryana are trying to establish base in Delhi. Our teams are committed to thwart their attempts.”

A plumber till 16 years ago, Kaushal, 39, was arrested in August 2019 by Haryana Police from the Delhi airport. He was involved in more than 200 cases of murder, extortion, blackmail, and threat calls. Kaushal fled to Dubai and shifted eight locations there since December 2017. A Red Corner Notice and a lookout circular (LOC) were issued against him.

Another officer said on condition of anonymity that Kaushal is also trying to get himself shifted to a Delhi prison, to avoid threat to his life from rivals and seek the support of Delhi’s jailed gangsters.

On Monday, the special cell caught 24-year-old Kapil alias Ravi Kumar, who was involved in the recent shootings, after an exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Rohini. Five bullets were exchanged and one fired by the police hit Kapil’s leg. Two policemen took one bullet each in their bulletproof vests, an officer associated with the raid said.

Kapil told police he was acting on the directions of Kaushal and his aide Sachin, whom he had met in Bhondsi jail this year, DCP Yadav said. “Sachin is Kaushal’s hitman and he was with Kapil in both the firing incidents. Sachin told Kapil that Kaushal had selected him for some work and later included him in the firings,” said Yadav.

“Since Kaushal’s name emerged in the car showroom firing case, our team will question him and take his custody if needed,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of Gurugram police (crime), said, “We will extend our support to Delhi Police as and when they need in their cases involving Kaushal and other gangs.”