Delhi recorded more rain in two days than it usually does in all of January

New Delhi: Intense rain, thunder and lightning lashed the city on Sunday, throwing life out of gear in several parts of the Capital. Coming on the back of a cold wave, the city recorded 39.9mm rain between 8.30am on Saturday to 2.30pm on Sunday — far higher than the 21.7mm average rain quota for all of January.

More rain, as well as hailstorm and thunderstorms are expected till Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There was trace rain after 2.30pm. There is an orange alert for Delhi on January 4 and 5. An orange alert implies that government agencies should be prepared for rain and thundershower-related emergencies.

Meanwhile, temperatures fell on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.9 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was 15.8°C, four notches below normal.

An intense western disturbance is lying as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan. There is also a north-south zone of wind confluence from north Punjab to northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between southwesterlies and lower level moist southeasterlies, the met department said in its bulletin.

IMD considers rainfall data from 8.30am to 8.30am for 24-hour averages. Between 8.30am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday, Delhi had recorded 25.1 mm rain.

On January 23, 2019, Delhi had recorded 27.8mm rain.

“When there is an induced cyclonic circulation in association with a western disturbance, the system is very intense. Moisture is feeding in from the Arabian Sea, so we are seeing widespread snowfall in the hills and intense thundershowers in the plains. We are expecting hailstorm in some parts of the city on Monday and thundershowers on Tuesday. Once the western disturbance moves away, minimum temperatures are likely to fall again to 4 to 5 degree C but they may not fall as low as 1 or 2 degree C,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Meteorological conditions are likely to be favourable for rain till January 5 and continue to cause a moderate to intense wet spell with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at many places over northwest India till January 5 with peak activity on January 3 and 4 over the plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan ) and on January 4 and 5 over the western Himalayan region (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand).

“After cessation of wet spell, fresh northerly-northwesterly winds are likely to set in over plains of northwest India causing cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan from January 7 onwards,” the bulletin said.

There was an intense cold wave in Delhi on December 30, 31 and January 1 with the minimum temperature dropping to only 1.1°C on January 1.

On Sunday thunderstorms were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

“There has been good snowfall in the hills particularly Himachal Pradesh since Saturday evening apart from intense rains in the plains. There is a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and an anticyclone over Chhattisgarh. The confluence of southwesterly winds from Arabian Sea and southeasterly winds from Bay of Bengal and the western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir is causing this intense weather. Once the WD crosses chilly winds will begin blowing and there is likely to be dense fog for a few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

“The freezing level is normally lower during this time of the year and there are convective clouds so we can expect hailstorms in the city and neighbouring areas,” Shrivastava added.