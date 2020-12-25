Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi resident brought dies in Dera Bassi police station

Delhi resident brought dies in Dera Bassi police station

He was accused of cheating people in Lalru and Dera Bassi and was brought for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mohali police.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Delhi resident brought to Dera Bassi police station in connection with a cheating case registered against him in 2016, died in custody on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, 67, of Tilak Nagar in Delhi. He was accused of cheating people in Lalru and Dera Bassi and was brought for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mohali police.

As per information, he had complained of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday night, following which he was taken to the hospital. After about two hours, he was taken back to the police station. On Thursday morning, he complained of uneasiness again and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem, which lasted for about two hours, was conducted by a panel of three doctors under the supervision of Dera Bassi judicial magistrate. The videography of the entire process was done. Sources reveal that no external injury marks were found on the body. The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.

“Paramjit was accused of cheating and complained of uneasiness in the morning. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali.

