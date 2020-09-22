Sections
Delhi resident who posed as NIA officer arrested for rape, cheating by Mumbai Police

The accused, identified as Mayank Kapoor, has been remanded to police custody until September 25. The victim filed a complaint at Mulund police station on September 19 after she found out that Kapoor was an imposter

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:56 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mayank Kapoor claimed to the victim that he was an undercover officer with the NIA and he had also worked for the CBI. (Representational Image)

A man (35) from Delhi, who claimed to be an officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday on charges of raping a woman and duping her of Rs 3 lakh.

The accused, identified as Mayank Kapoor, has been remanded to police custody until Friday (September 25).

The victim filed a complaint at Mulund police station on September 19 after she found out that Kapoor was an imposter.

The victim, who works for a private company, in her statement told the police that she had got in touch with the accused through a matrimonial website in February.



Soon, they decided to get married.

Kapoor claimed to the victim that he was an undercover officer with the NIA and he had also worked for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said an officer from Mulund police station.

“The accused told the victim that he wanted to meet her before their marriage. He arrived in Mumbai in July claiming that he was on an official trip on some secret operation. He told the victim that his agency (NIA) has booked a hotel for his stay in Mumbai but due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it was not safe to stay there and instead stayed in her apartment,” he said.

“Kapoor stayed for over two months with the victim. He had a physical relationship with her after promising that he would marry her,” he added.

“He borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the victim in three instalments on the pretext of his ongoing secret operation. He promised to repay her the borrowed sum. However, the victim started doubting him after two months when he refused to show his identity (NIA) card and also did not return to Delhi,” said Pradeep Vani, an inspector of Mulund police station.

“The accused’s cover was blown after the victim demanded the money from him. She filed a case against the accused at Mulund police station on September 19. Though the victim had alleged that the accused was carrying a revolver on him, a police team recovered a gun-shaped lighter from him following his arrest,” Vani added.

