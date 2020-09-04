Delhi Riots: Bail plea of murder accused dismissed

New Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of a murder accused in the north-east Delhi riots, stating that the offence was very grave, where one innocent person was brutally murdered just because he belonged to a different community.

From the evidence of a number of witnesses recorded in the matter, the judge said, “It is prima facie apparent that the ‘riotous mob’ armed with ‘weapons’ had abducted the victim, Suleman, to murder him merely because he was from a different community”.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav, who rejected the bail application of one Hemant Pratap Singh @ Himanshu, said the post-mortem report of Suleman showed he bore as many as 11 injuries, out of which as many as seven were so grave that they were independently and collectively sufficient to cause the death of any person. This, the judge said, speaks volumes about the intensity of the “dastardly act committed by the mob”.

Singh was arrested for the kidnapping and the murder of 45-year-old Suleman, who was killed near Prem Vihar puliya in Karawal Nagar and his body was thrown into a drain.

According to the prosecution, investigations showed that 30-40 persons confronted Sanobar, Sunil Kumar and Suleman on February 26 morning near Shree Ram Chowk with sticks and rods in their hands.

Kumar was forced to leave from the spot even though he said that he would not leave his friends, while Sanobar and Suleman were brutally assaulted, the prosecution said.

The judge said Sanobar and Sunil had identified the accused.

Singh, through his counsel, argued that he was falsely implicated and all the witnesses were “planted”.

Communal riots in north-east Delhi in February led to the deaths of 53 people and left more than 400 injured.