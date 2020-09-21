Delhi riots charge sheet details money trail, accused deny allegations

Advocate Amit Bhalla, counsel for Shifa ur Rehman, said that it was a voluminous charge sheet. “I am yet to read the document because it is not possible to read it in such a short time.” (AFP)

In its charge sheet related to the alleged conspiracy behind the north-east Delhi communal riots, the Delhi Police special cell has said that five accused in the case got Rs 1.61 crore in cash and through banking transactions for allegedly “managing” the sites for anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and “execute the conspiracy” for riots.

The police, in the charge sheet, a copy of which was given to the lawyers of the accused persons on Monday, also said that former councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended municipal councillor Tahir Hussain, Shifa-Ur-Rehman and Jamia Milla Islamia student Meeran Haider withdrew Rs 1.48 crore in cash on separate occasions to implement their plans.

Rizwan, counsel for Tahir Hussain, denied all the allegations and said that no money was used to fund the anti- CAA/NRC protest by his client.

Saifi’s lawyer Harsh Bohra said, “This charge sheet is completely rubbish. We deny it.”

Advocate Amit Bhalla, counsel for Shifa ur Rehman, said that it was a voluminous charge sheet. “I am yet to read the document because it is not possible to read it in such a short time.”

Advocate Saransh Gupta, for Meeran Haider, refused to comment.

In the specific case against Ishrat, police claimed Rs. 4 lakh were transferred in her bank account from a Corporation Bank account in Maharashtra. The money was transferred by a man who worked as a driver for Samir Abdul Sai in Sindhudurg Maharashtra. Sai, who has recorded his statement before a judge, alleged that he was conned into sending the money by his business partner, who was allegedly funding the anti-CAA protests.

Pradeep Teotia, lawyer for Ishrat Jahan, said, “This is a case of fundamental rights and there is not an iota of evidence against my client. The allegations about funding are all concoctated facts and there is nothing in the charge sheet to prove the same.”

The name of Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav has also been mentioned in the charge sheet in the context of anti-CAA protests. However, he has not been named as an accused or charged with any offence. He was also not named in any case related to the riots.

The police have attached a photo of Yadav showing him in a meeting with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, which purportedly was held on December 8, 2019 in Jangpura Extension. Khalid and Imam have been charged as the main conspirators. In the charge sheet, police claim that the meeting was held to discuss road blockades in Jamia area.

“I have not seen the photograph Delhi Police seems to have filed. But as I said in a news report two weeks ago, yes, there was a meeting and it did take place on December 8 at the office of NAPM in Jangpura, where movement groups normally hold their meetings. It was not any hidden, conspiratorial place. Several meetings took place at that venue before and after CAA was passed. The meeting on December 8 turned out to be a non starter as most of the people invited did not turn up due to short notice” Yadav said.

“I have not seen the charge sheet, so I can’t say what Delhi Police is reading into it. But t is laughable to imagine that any conspiracy was hatched in the meeting on December 8 that did not even begin,” the Swaraj Abhiyan leader said.

Delhi police have said that the riots in north-east Delhi, was planned by some anti-CAA protesters who blocked roads to inconvenience people, make inflammatory speeches and orchestrate the people. But many activists and anti-CAA protesters have denied the charges ad accused police of launching witch hunt against anti-government voices letting off the hook ruling party leaders such as Kapil Mishra.