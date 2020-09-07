Delhi riots: Court extends by 3 days ED custody of Tahir Hussain

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended by three days the Enforcement Directorate custody of suspended councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat allowed the ED’s application for Hussain’’s custodial interrogation considering the period of interrogation already done. The agency had sought Hussain’s custody for nine days, saying he was still needed to be confronted with other voluminous records and a substantial number of persons were yet to be confronted with him.

“Considering the period of interrogation already done and as per the record, the further police custody remand of the accused Tahir Hussain is given for another period of three days from today. The Jail Superintendent shall immediately hand over the custody of the accused to the concerned investigating officer of the ED. The accused shall be handed over to the jail authorities by September 10,” the court said in its order.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing allegations that Hussain and some associates laundered about Rs 1.10 crore by using purported shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the subsequent riots in north-east Delhi in February.

During the hearing, senior advocate K K Manan and advocate Uditi Bali, appearing for Hussain, opposed the application saying the 15 days period for grant of ED custody has to begin from the date of arrest, August 20, and thus, further extension of remand was not permissible in law.

Central government’s standing counsel Amit Mahajan, appearing for ED, said the 15 days remand has to begin when his application was considered and allowed.

Mahajan argued that the probe agency had obtained Hussain’’s physical custody on August 31 after the Jail authorities handed him over to the probe agency after performing the Covid-19 test.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta said a complete and comprehensive investigation could not be completed within the custody remand granted by the court earlier.

Hussain was arrested in connection with the riots in north-east Delhi. He has also been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a conspiracy case related to the riots. He was also arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the riots.