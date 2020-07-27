Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi riots: Court rejects Tahir Hussain’s plea against police report

Delhi riots: Court rejects Tahir Hussain’s plea against police report

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tahir Hussain, arrested for his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, who had sought court’s help in taking...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tahir Hussain, arrested for his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, who had sought court’s help in taking action against police officials for filing “false, fabricated and manipulated report” about number of FIRs pending against him.

Chief metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak rejected the plea stating that there was no merit in the application.

During the hearing, advocate Javed Ali, appearing for Hussain, told the court that initially, Hussain had filed an application in March, seeking necessary directions to the police to provide copies of FIRs in which he has been alleged to have been booked along with the status report.

The police had informed in its report filed before the court on March 19, that Hussain was booked under five cases, said Ali.



Thereafter he was arrested in another FIR which was registered in February but the details were not provided in their March 19 report, Hussain’s lawyer further said, adding that this created doubt and showed that the sixth FIR was “ante dated, forged and fabricated” or the report dated March 19 was “manipulated”.

Police told the court that there was absolutely no intent to furnish wrong information before the court as alleged and the Station House Officer may have inadvertently missed out on mentioning the sixth FIR.

The court noted that “non-disclosure of accused in the sixth FIR was not deliberate and there was no point assuming that the DCP-North East and DCP-Crime/SHO concerned have deliberately withheld the information and that too for causing any harm to Hussain... It seems that not providing the information is a bonafide mistake on the part of investigating agency”.

Police have arrested Hussain for his alleged role in instigating the riots in north-east Delhi. Police have said that Hussain was one of the main conspirators, a charge his lawyers denied in court while calling it a political conspiracy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut
Jul 28, 2020 01:18 IST
Aviation sector needs urgent plan to deal with crisis: CAPA-India asks government to intervene
Jul 28, 2020 00:57 IST
Five deaths, 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 detected in Ludhiana
Jul 28, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.