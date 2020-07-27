Delhi riots: Court rejects Tahir Hussain’s plea against police report

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea by Tahir Hussain, arrested for his alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, who had sought court’s help in taking action against police officials for filing “false, fabricated and manipulated report” about number of FIRs pending against him.

Chief metropolitan Magistrate Purshottam Pathak rejected the plea stating that there was no merit in the application.

During the hearing, advocate Javed Ali, appearing for Hussain, told the court that initially, Hussain had filed an application in March, seeking necessary directions to the police to provide copies of FIRs in which he has been alleged to have been booked along with the status report.

The police had informed in its report filed before the court on March 19, that Hussain was booked under five cases, said Ali.

Thereafter he was arrested in another FIR which was registered in February but the details were not provided in their March 19 report, Hussain’s lawyer further said, adding that this created doubt and showed that the sixth FIR was “ante dated, forged and fabricated” or the report dated March 19 was “manipulated”.

Police told the court that there was absolutely no intent to furnish wrong information before the court as alleged and the Station House Officer may have inadvertently missed out on mentioning the sixth FIR.

The court noted that “non-disclosure of accused in the sixth FIR was not deliberate and there was no point assuming that the DCP-North East and DCP-Crime/SHO concerned have deliberately withheld the information and that too for causing any harm to Hussain... It seems that not providing the information is a bonafide mistake on the part of investigating agency”.

Police have arrested Hussain for his alleged role in instigating the riots in north-east Delhi. Police have said that Hussain was one of the main conspirators, a charge his lawyers denied in court while calling it a political conspiracy.