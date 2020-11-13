Delhi riots: Court seeks action taken report on complaint against 22 persons

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the police on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against 22 persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, for their alleged involvement in the north-east Delhi riots that left 53 dead and around 400 injured.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri directed the station house officer (SHO) of the Khajuri Khas police station to file the ATR on the complaint by December 10.

The court was hearing the complaint filed by a man named Mohd Mumtaj through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleging 22 persons were part of the mob that attacked people and vandalised properties.

The court said in its November 11 order that Mumtaj’s counsel has said the complainant had approached the police for getting his case lodged. “The SHO concerned is directed to file an action taken report on the complaint of the present applicant (Mumtaj) on the next date of hearing,” it said.

The complaint alleged Mumtaj was at his shop on February 23 when he saw a mob of 100-150 people, armed with sticks and stones, coming towards the market. The mob allegedly vandalised his shop, looted it and set it on fire, the complaint said adding, the mob shouted inflammatory slogans and threatened to kill everyone.

According to the complaint, the mob allegedly looted several shops, hurled petrol bombs at houses in his area.

Mumtaj alleged that BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht from Karawal Nagar, along with his driver and another person, had reached the spot on February 24 , after which people started shouting slogans.

Mumtaj accused the MLA of leading the mob.

In response to the allegations and the complaint filed by the man in court, Bisht said, “I vehemently deny these allegations. I was not even there (crime scene) The complaint is false and motivated. I know nothing about the cases as I was not even there.”

The Delhi unit of the BJP had earlier denied allegations that their leaders had instigated the riots.

A senior Delhi police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We will have to check our records. Police have registered around 700 cases so far and arrested more than 2,000 persons. Police have conducted a fair probe and the case developments are being monitored by the courts. If the court has asked for an action taken report, then we will definitely check our records(related to this case) and submit it before the court.”

Delhi Police have in the past denied allegations of impartial probe or that they did not register cases filed against some political leaders. Police maintained they have registered more than 700 cases related to the FIRs, and have arrested people from both communities.