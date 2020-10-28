Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi’s air quality to deteriorate briefly before improving

Delhi’s air quality to deteriorate briefly before improving

New Delhi: Delhi’s air on Wednesday felt the positive impact of strong winds that blew over the city the previous day, with pollution levels in the Capital improving to the...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Delhi’s air on Wednesday felt the positive impact of strong winds that blew over the city the previous day, with pollution levels in the Capital improving to the ‘poor’ category for the first time in six days.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) value on Wednesday was 297, down marginally from Tuesday’s 312.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists explained that even though winds were calm on Wednesday, Delhi’s pollution cleared up significantly in the first half of the day because of the impact of Tuesday’s strong winds. Noon onwards, however, the air quality began to dip and the AQI settled just a few points short of the ‘very poor’ zone.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the average wind speed over Delhi was around 4kmph on Wednesday.



“The wind speed was around 4kmph during the day, but calmed after sun down. The impact of this will be seen on Thursday as well. The wind speed will remain low and air quality will deteriorate, but remain in the very poor zone,” Srivastava said.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring research centre, also said air quality is likely to deteriorate further on Thursday. However, he predicted that the city’s air will improve significantly between Friday and Sunday, with wind speeds likely to touch 15kmph on Friday.

“There is a trough formation, which will lead to a significant improvement in wind speed over the Capital and this will lead to better dispersion of pollutants. Till Sunday, the forecast is that we will see an improvement in air,” Soni said.

Meanwhile, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana continued to add to Delhi’s pollution on Wednesday. The Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said 1,830 fires were spotted over Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, contributing to 18% of the Capital’s PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometers) levels.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden votes, attacks President Donald Trump over Covid-19 response
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav steers MI home after Bumrah masterclass
Oct 28, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

SpiceJet to launch seaplane services in Gujarat from October 31
Oct 29, 2020 00:14 IST
Yamunanagar assault case: FIR against unknown person for impersonating as OSD to Anil Vij
Oct 29, 2020 00:13 IST
Manjula Shetye custodial death case: Accused Byculla jail official seeks bail
Oct 29, 2020 00:12 IST
Biker killed, pillion rider injured as dumper truck rams into two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai
Oct 29, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.