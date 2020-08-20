Sections
Delhi’s municipal bodies to start mega drive against dengue, chikungunya and malaria

New Delhi: Delhi’s three municipal corporations— north, east and south — will launch a mega campaign against vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria from August 25.

All seven members of Parliament from the city, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and party councillors will be part of the “awareness cum preventive” campaign.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the three mayors of the north, east and south Delhi municipal corporations.

North mayor Jai Prakash said since the monsoon is in full swing, rainwater gets accumulated at empty patches of land, roadsides and even on rooftops of buildings, which provides a conducive atmosphere for the breeding of the aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known for spreading dengue, malaria and chikungunya.



He said the campaign will focus on making people aware about vector-borne diseases and take preventive measures to control the spread of mosquitoes.

“The mega campaign will start on August 25 and continue till September 30. All our seven MPs, all BJP MLAs and party councillors from the three civic bodies will participate with other municipal staff. They all will visit households and appeal to the public not to let water accumulate and discourage mosquito breeding. We will distribute pamphlets carrying information about preventive measures to be taken by people for dengue, malaria and chikungunya,” Prakash said.

Prakash said DBC (domestic breeding checkers) employees have checked 71,65,882 houses and sprayed anti-mosquito drugs at 2,04,429 places. Mosquito larvae were found in 21,339 houses. Notices have been sent to 16,642 and challans issued to 360 people and households.

According to civic records, 41 cases of dengue, 26 cases of chikungunya and 48 cases of malaria has been reported till August 17 this year in the national capital. No death has been reported.

In 2019, as many as 111 cases of malaria, 57 cases of dengue and 20 cases of chikungunya were reported. The three civic agencies have around 5,000-6,000 DBC and malaria unit workers. The municipalities have a strength of around 71,000 sanitation employees.

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain said the entire machinery of the three municipalities will visit every household to check if water has accumulated in the buildings. Fogging exercises and spraying of anti-larva solution has already started in most of localities.

