Delhi: Seven, including health workers, their kin, attached to two Mehrauli clinics test positive

New Delhi At least seven healthcare workers and their family members associated with two South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) polyclinics in Mehrauli and Shahpur Jat have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease since May 19, officers said Sunday.

Also, following this, as many as 35 healthcare workers at the Mehrauli centre were administered tests and put under quarantine at their homes. Their test results are awaited.

Three of the seven who tested positive are doctors aged between 30 and 35 years. The first doctor, who treated patients in a primary health care (PHC) centre of the SDMC in Mehrauli, showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was tested on May 19. “His test results came back positive the same night, and later his wife and house help were also tested, and their reports came out positive. His four-year-old daughter has also been tested and her report is awaited. The doctor was admitted to the Cygnus Hospital earlier but because of the fire incident there, he was shifted to District Hospital Chhatarpur,” a senior official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Thereafter, one more doctor, a clerk, two nurses, and one ECG technician at the same centre were tested on May 23 and their results came out positive on May 24. “This particular doctor is now admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, while the others are in home-quarantine,” senior officers said.

Meanwhile, one SDMC doctor, who served at various spots since the lockdown, including the IGI Airport screening centre, a mobile screening centre and a polyclinic in Shahpur Jat, was tested on May 22 and his report came out positive on May 23.

“The Mehrauli centre is being thoroughly disinfected,” a senior SDMC officer said, requesting anonymity. So far, only one sanitation officer of the SDMC had tested positive for the coronavirus and died of the disease, in Bhogal area.