Sections
Home / Cities / Delhi: Seven, including health workers, their kin, attached to two Mehrauli clinics test positive

Delhi: Seven, including health workers, their kin, attached to two Mehrauli clinics test positive

New Delhi At least seven healthcare workers and their family members associated with two South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) polyclinics in Mehrauli and Shahpur Jat have tested positive for the...

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi At least seven healthcare workers and their family members associated with two South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) polyclinics in Mehrauli and Shahpur Jat have tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease since May 19, officers said Sunday.

Also, following this, as many as 35 healthcare workers at the Mehrauli centre were administered tests and put under quarantine at their homes. Their test results are awaited.

Three of the seven who tested positive are doctors aged between 30 and 35 years. The first doctor, who treated patients in a primary health care (PHC) centre of the SDMC in Mehrauli, showed symptoms of Covid-19 and was tested on May 19. “His test results came back positive the same night, and later his wife and house help were also tested, and their reports came out positive. His four-year-old daughter has also been tested and her report is awaited. The doctor was admitted to the Cygnus Hospital earlier but because of the fire incident there, he was shifted to District Hospital Chhatarpur,” a senior official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Thereafter, one more doctor, a clerk, two nurses, and one ECG technician at the same centre were tested on May 23 and their results came out positive on May 24. “This particular doctor is now admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, while the others are in home-quarantine,” senior officers said.



Meanwhile, one SDMC doctor, who served at various spots since the lockdown, including the IGI Airport screening centre, a mobile screening centre and a polyclinic in Shahpur Jat, was tested on May 22 and his report came out positive on May 23.

“The Mehrauli centre is being thoroughly disinfected,” a senior SDMC officer said, requesting anonymity. So far, only one sanitation officer of the SDMC had tested positive for the coronavirus and died of the disease, in Bhogal area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Addressing Covid outbreak with clinical studies of Ayush systems: Ayush minister
May 24, 2020 23:56 IST
UP rolls back mobile ban at Covid-19 wards
May 24, 2020 23:55 IST
Two arrested for snatching gold chain from senior citizen
May 24, 2020 23:55 IST
Woman kills self, cops register case against husband, in-laws
May 24, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.