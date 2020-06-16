Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers 850 beds for Covid care

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee offers 850 beds for Covid care

The organisation offered to create a total capacity of 850 beds across these facilities to help meet the growing demand for hospital beds in the national capital amid a surge in Covid cases.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sikh religious emblem 'Khanda' is seen at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to turn eight establishments run by it into Covid care centres to cater to patients with mild symptoms and those in need of oxygen cylinders.

The organisation offered to create a total capacity of 850 beds across these facilities to help meet the growing demand for hospital beds in the national capital amid a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,859 new cases, taking the tally to 44,688.

The DSGMC president wrote to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in this connection, saying all facilities would be free of cost and that they just need the government to attach these to nearby hospitals so that doctors, nurses and paramedic staff could look after patients.



With a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has been preparing to turn hotels and banquet halls into makeshift hospitals, a move that is expected to add over 15,800 beds to the city’s health care infrastructure.

“We have requested the government for its sanction and support so that we can start offering these services immediately. We will take care of all meals, drinking water, general medicines, oxygen cylinders as well as haematological and biochemistry laboratory services for the admitted patients,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC.

The facilities are proposed to be set up at Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib, Guru Harkrishan Yatri Niwas, Guru Arjan Dev Yatri Niwas, Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology, Guru Har Kishan Public School, Gurudwara Damdama Sahib, Guru Tegh Bahadur Polytechnic Institute and Guru Nank Sukhshala.

“This is a time of crisis and we wish to help people in anyway we can. We have requested the Delhi government to grant us permission, which will help in augmentation of beds in the city,” Sirsa said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.