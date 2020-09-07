Delhi special assembly session to be held on September 14

This will be the second session of the assembly to be convened during the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

A special day-long session of the Delhi legislative assembly will be held on September 14, the chief minister’s office said. Delhi’s Covid-19 management strategies are expected to be discussed during the sitting. Some ruling Aam Aadmi Party legislators are also expected to discuss the Delhi Model for the management during the session, people aware of the matter said.

Also read: Delhi Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NPR, NRC

This will be the second session of the assembly to be convened during the Covid-19 pandemic. Another one-day session was held on March 23 to present the budget.

Government officials said the upcoming session will be held with social distancing norms in place. The lawmakers will be seated at a distance of two yards from one another. Mask wearing, and thermal screening will be mandatory inside the assembly premises.