Delhi starts online system of filing complaints

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched an online system for filing complaints in consumer courts. The move, he said, will prove to be “a milestone”, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal said around 7,000 consumer cases in the state commission and more than 8,000 cases are currently pending in the district courts in Delhi .

“I hope that these cases are settled soon. Consumers will now be able to file complaints from their homes any time and make payments online. I have been told that Delhi is the first state to start this kind of a facility. It will prove to be a milestone and set an example for other states to follow,” he said.



