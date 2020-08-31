Delhi: Third sero survey to start from Sept 1

Sections
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medics collect blood sample of residents for serological survey at a clinic in east Delhi on June 30. (PTI)

The third serological survey in the national capital will begin from Tuesday (September 1) and it is slated to be completed by Saturday (September 5).

Delhi health department officials said this time around 17,000 people are expected to be surveyed to check the prevalence of antibodies in them amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Samples will be collected from all the 11districts of Delhi and across all age groups. Around 17,000 samples will be collected. Our health experts have been trained by now,” said a state health department official, who did not wish to be named.

The number of samples that will be collected in the third survey will be more than the second round, but will be still lesser than the first one that was led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).



In the first serological survey, samples were collected from 21,387 people, while 15,000 were collected in the second edition.

The first serological survey was held between June 27 and July 10 during which 22.86% people were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

The second serological survey was conducted between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found in 29.1% people.

The second serological survey had also shown that the prevalence of antibodies among women in Delhi were comparatively more (32.2%) than men (28.3%).

According to the second serological survey report, the prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 years was found to be 34.7%, those between 18-50 years (28.5%) and those above 50 years (31.2%).

