Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi to link its hospitals digitally, connect citizen through e-health card by August 2021

Delhi to link its hospitals digitally, connect citizen through e-health card by August 2021

New DelhiChief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a digital health information management system (HIMS) and e-health card facility will be implemented in Delhi by August...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a digital health information management system (HIMS) and e-health card facility will be implemented in Delhi by August 2021.

The e-health card – a QR code-based system -- will store basic demographic and health information of all the residents, and help the government in mapping all people eligible for its schemes.

The HIMS will help the government in health care delivery by bringing all patient-care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning under the system. The entire system will be cloud-based and will be supported by a website and a mobile app.



The system will enable citizens to avail of all health care-related information on a single platform, which can help in cases of emergency. “With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future,” a release from the government said.

At the same time, the central government has announced an ambitious National Digital Health Mission that will digitise all patient records, where the ID will act “like a health care account” where their entire medical history will be available.

“It is our duty to ensure there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi. This management system should be able to provide all the health care facilities to the people. Other than that, by 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of government health care services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure this card is integrated with the HIMS,” the chief minister said on Tuesday.

The government will also set up a centralised health helpline to ensure uninterrupted health care facilities. A call centre will be set up to provide patients help with tele-counselling, information requests, queries, complaints and follow-ups.

“To ensure the effective reach of health care facilities to people, we will link the call centre facilities to the app launched under HIMS. This will resolve issues of the people effectively. This system will ensure the availability of a doctor for the people 24x7,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The CM on Tuesday had convened a meeting with health officials to ensure implementation of the HIMS and e-health card in hospitals run by the Delhi government.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi govt makes oxygen saturation check mandatory for Covid tests; warns hospitals against denial of beds
Nov 10, 2020 23:38 IST
DMRC requests Centre to stagger office timings
Nov 10, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi to link its hospitals digitally, connect citizen through e-health card by August 2021
Nov 10, 2020 23:36 IST
Startups’ views sought on Google’s monopoly
Nov 10, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.