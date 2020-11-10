Delhi to link its hospitals digitally, connect citizen through e-health card by August 2021

New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a digital health information management system (HIMS) and e-health card facility will be implemented in Delhi by August 2021.

The e-health card – a QR code-based system -- will store basic demographic and health information of all the residents, and help the government in mapping all people eligible for its schemes.

The HIMS will help the government in health care delivery by bringing all patient-care services, hospital administration, budgeting and planning under the system. The entire system will be cloud-based and will be supported by a website and a mobile app.

The system will enable citizens to avail of all health care-related information on a single platform, which can help in cases of emergency. “With this, Delhi will become the only state to have a cloud-based health management system. This facility will also be extended to private hospitals in the future,” a release from the government said.

At the same time, the central government has announced an ambitious National Digital Health Mission that will digitise all patient records, where the ID will act “like a health care account” where their entire medical history will be available.

“It is our duty to ensure there is no inconvenience to the people of Delhi. This management system should be able to provide all the health care facilities to the people. Other than that, by 2021, every resident of Delhi visiting a hospital should be issued a card to avail of the benefits of government health care services. Post the issuing, we have to ensure this card is integrated with the HIMS,” the chief minister said on Tuesday.

The government will also set up a centralised health helpline to ensure uninterrupted health care facilities. A call centre will be set up to provide patients help with tele-counselling, information requests, queries, complaints and follow-ups.

“To ensure the effective reach of health care facilities to people, we will link the call centre facilities to the app launched under HIMS. This will resolve issues of the people effectively. This system will ensure the availability of a doctor for the people 24x7,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The CM on Tuesday had convened a meeting with health officials to ensure implementation of the HIMS and e-health card in hospitals run by the Delhi government.