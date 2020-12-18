Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi to use indigenously developed Feluda kit for Covid testing soon

Delhi to use indigenously developed Feluda kit for Covid testing soon

New DelhiTo scale-up testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further, the Delhi government will deploy the faster gene-editing technology based testing kits developed by the...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:23 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

New Delhi

To scale-up testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) further, the Delhi government will deploy the faster gene-editing technology based testing kits developed by the researchers from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB).

The test named by the researchers as Feluda after the Bengali fictional detective is being marketed by Tata Sons as TataMD Check. An official from the Delhi government confirmed, “As soon as the testing kits are made available on the government e-marketplace (GEM), we will purchase and deploy it.”

“Actually Delhi Government is also deploying it simultaneously,” said the director of IGIB Dr Anurag Agarwal in a tweet to counter the claim that the technology developed using public funds was available only in private sector hospitals.



Tata Sons had announced in November third week that they were partnering with the Apollo Group of hospitals to launch the tests in 8 metropolitan cities initially.

“The kit is manufactured by TATA and available through them as per supply capacity. Also, it is not really being manufactured with public money. The technology was given non-exclusively by CSIR but with commercials attached as per guidelines,” said Agarwal in another tweet. This means, the technology can be transferred to other companies for manufacturing and branding of their own.

The kit manufactured by Tata Sons can give out the result of an accurate molecular test in just 45 minutes after the RNA has been extracted from the patient sample. In comparison, the current RT PCR tests take about four to five hours in the lab.

Once a swab sample from which RNA is extracted and amplified using a thermocycler. The sample is then tested using a paper strip barcoded with the Cas-9 protein of the Crispr system, which recognises the genetic material of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Once dipped in the processed solution, the strip displays lines that can be interpreted as positive or negative using a mobile phone app available with the Tata Sons kits.

The kits can be monitored at every level of transportation and a sensor on the packaging checks that they were stored at the right temperature.

Another benefit of the Feluda-based kits is that it uses a commonly available thermocycler rather than a sophisticated RT PCR machine to process the sample. These thermocyclers are available in smaller labs in the city as well as most science institutes, which will help in scaling up testing.

The increase in the testing in Delhi since mid-November – when the government decided to conduct up to 100,000 tests a day half of which would be molecular – was mainly due to increased capacity for Delhi samples in central government labs in Delhi as well as the neighbouring Noida and Gurugram along with the mobile laboratories deployed by the central government.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

Noida’s air quality dips, Ghaziabad enters ‘very poor’ zone again
by HT Correspondent
Noida: Authority begins removing unauthorised posters from city walls
by HT Correspondent
Contact tracing dips in December, Ghaziabad has overall 345 Covid-19 cases with zero contacts
by Peeyush Khandelwal
Revolver of Madhya Pradesh sub-inspector snatched in Noida’s Sector 18
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.