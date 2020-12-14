Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi tourist dies after slipping on road in Kullu

Delhi tourist dies after slipping on road in Kullu

Police officials said Ayushi along with her friends had come to Tirthan valley on December 11.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A tourist from Delhi died after she slipped on a road near Shojha village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ayushi, 21, a resident of New Delhi. Police officials said Ayushi along with her friends had come to Tirthan valley on December 11 and they decided to go to Jalori pass on December 13. “After reaching Shojha village, they decided to park their vehicle and walk with other tourists as the road was closed due to fresh snowfall. Later, a tourist informed her friend that she had fallen on the road. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Banjar where doctors declared her brought dead,” superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

He said the girl’s parents have been informed and the postmortem is being conducted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by Press Trust of India | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Serving of hookah banned in Chandigarh for 60 days
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street cheered by vaccine roll-out, mega M&A activity
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15
by HT Correspondent
New Zealand and the UK ease rules on blood donations by gay men
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.