Delhi University and Delhi govt again spar over funding of state colleges

New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday alleged that the Delhi government is yet to respond to requests for an appointment to discuss and resolve funding-related issues in the state-funded colleges. The Delhi government denied the allegations, saying the DU vice-chancellor never sought an appointment but said it was willing to discuss the matter with the university.

The DU administration informed its executive council (EC) on Monday that it had written to the offices of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and education minister Manish Sisodia in the last few weeks, seeking an appointment to discuss the ‘fund crisis’ in 12 colleges in DU fully funded by the Delhi government.

Rajesh Jha, a member of the EC -- the university’s highest decision-making body -- said, “We strongly opposed the Delhi government withholding funds of its 12 colleges for the last five months, which left thousands of teachers and employees without any salary. We asked the DU administration what they are doing to resolve the matter. The acting vice-chancellor (Pro-VC) informed us that the administration has been trying to seek an appointment from the Delhi government to discuss the matter but have not received any response despite several requests.”

Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said he has also written to the offices of the chief minister and education minister, requesting them to meet and resolve the issue. “We had written to the union education ministry and they have responded and even called us to discuss the matter. But we have not received any response from the Delhi government despite several attempts in the last few weeks.Besides, DU Pro-VC’s office (officiating VC ), the office of dean of Colleges and dean of South campus have also sought an appointment from the Delhi government. The university is very keen to meet the CM and the education minister to resolve this issue at the earliest,” he said.

In a statement issued on Monday, Delhi government said, “This (allegation) is completely false. DU V-C has not sought any meeting appointment from either the CM or Deputy CM. In fact, deputy CM had called a meeting with the DU V-C to discuss this matter before ordering an independent audit and wrote several letters to him too. He refused to attend the meeting and did not even bother responding to letters from the deputy CM and Education Minister. If he’s still willing, he’s welcome to meet and discuss this issue in the next 2-3 days.”

In response, Pani said, “The vice-chancellor is on leave since July. The acting VC and Dean of Colleges have been trying to meet the Delhi government over the issue. Why can’t they give us an appointment and respond to our requests?”

The Delhi government has been at the loggerheads with 12 DU colleges, which it fully funds, over the release of grants for the last six months.

While the principals allege they have not been able to pay their staff since May as grants have not been issued, the Delhi government says with enough funds have been provided in the present academic year.

The government has also ordered an independent audit in six of the 12 colleges over “misappropriation” of funds.