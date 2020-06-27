Delhi University postpones online open-book exams to July 10

New Delhi: Delhi University on Saturday postponed to July 10 the online open-book examinations (OBE) for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students that were to begin on July 1, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a varsity statement.

In the statement signed by DU’s dean of examinations Vinay Gupta, the varsity said all stakeholders, “especially students may find it difficult to attend their scheduled activities of examinations.”

The city added 2,948 cases of the infectious disease on Saturday, taking the city’s total to 80,188, of whom 2,558 have died.

Dean (exams) Vinay Gupta said the new date sheets will be announced by July 3 and students can appear for mock tests, designed to facilitate open book exams, from July 4.

“All other activities/facilities notified by examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 through various notices/notifications shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment,” Gupta added.

The development comes after the Union minister for human resources development, Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Wednesday advised the University Grants Commission to “revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal semester examinations and academic calendar.” The minister had said the revisited guidelines would have the “health and safety of students, teachers, and staff” as its foundation.

Some DU officials, however, said they are not pleased with the move.

Rajesh Jha, a member of the varsity’s executive council, said, “Instead of postponement, there must be cancellation of OBE exams. Arbitrary decisions like these will leave psychological scars on final-year students.”

Former DU academic council member Pankaj Garg said, “The University is making a mockery of examinations for final year students. The Covid-19 situation is not going to improve in the next 10 days. This decision will further create an atmosphere of confusion, and add to stress on teachers and students of DU.”

The dean of examinations, however, said the decision was taken keeping in mind the demands of students also. “We postponed the exams because students wanted more time to appear for the mock tests, since this is the first time online OBEs are being conducted. We had earlier planned to conduct a mock test on two days but will now give students four-five days to appear for the mock papers,” Gupta said.

DU academic council member Saikat Ghosh said the postponement was a direct result of the administration’s failure to conduct mock tests. “DU’s OBE system is clearly faulty and not able to cater to the needs of students. The administration wants to buy time to try and rectify technical shortcomings. Hence, the postponement has no relation to students’ welfare,” he said.

Maidnee Goja, a final-year student of microbiology, said, “I don’t understand the idea of postponing semester exams for 10 days. We have been asking them to promote us on the basis of previous semesters. This is not like board exams where the score of one paper is being considered for promotion and we have grades for the past five semesters. Yet, everyday there is a new notification on the exams which is causing students more stress.”

DU Students’ Union (DUSU) also opposed the development. “We demand the DU administration comes out clear on issues and lets us know if exams are going to take place or not. If yes, we need to know the arrangements,” said Shivangi Kharwal, DUSU joint secretary.