Delhi University V-C’s suspension evokes mixed reactions from teachers

New Delhi:

The union education ministry’s decision on Wednesday to suspend Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and order an inquiry against him for alleged misuse of power and dereliction of duties after a nod from President Ram Nath Kovind drew mixed reactions from teachers of the university’s departments and its affiliated colleges.

A section of teachers said action against Tyagi was long pending, while others raised concern over the ministry’s intervention and its possible impact on the university’s autonomy.

Tyagi’s tenure has been riddled with protests by the teaching community over delayed appointments, vacant posts, pending promotions and alleged administrative negligence.

In December last year, thousands of DU teachers had barged into the Viceregal Lodge and later camped outside his office, demanding absorption for ad-hoc teachers. Their strike continued for more than a month.

DU has more than 4,500 ad-hoc teachers who are appointed on a contractual basis for four months and absorbing them had been a longstanding demand of the teaching community.

On Wednesday, the department of higher education cited these reasons to suspend Tyagi, pending a Visitorial inquiry into the allegations. Tyagi’s tenure was set to end in March and the university will initiate the process of forming a search committee for the next vice-chancellor.

Rajib Ray, president of Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), said the decision came in too late. “Last year, our association had submitted a white paper to the ministry and the Visitor on the same issues listed in today’s order. We had asked for the V-C’s removal, citing a total collapse of the functioning of statutory bodies, breakdown of academic growth and research, and leaving key posts vacant. Unfortunately, the ministry’s intervention came only after the ruling dispensation was divided into two factions and was fighting against one another amid a transition of power.”

Despite repeated requests, Tyagi did not comment on the matter.

Executive council member Rajesh Jha, who is also a member of the teachers’ group, Academics for Action and Development, pointed out the same reasons. “This situation arose out of a sheer power struggle within the ruling establishment. Huge financial sums remained unspent due to V-C’s inaction, which must be returned. The ministry, too, hasn’t done anything to implement its own December 5 letter over the absorption of ad-hoc teachers. We demand the absorption and speedy promotions for salvaging the university,” he said.

Some teachers sounded a note of caution, saying the ministry’s intervention can affect the autonomous nature of the university.

Pankaj Garg, convener of the teachers’ group, INTEC, said, “While a Visitorial inquiry into the administrative lapses of the V-C during four-and-a-half years is a decision in the right direction, he could have been sent on a continuous leave pending inquiry instead of being suspended as it may set a wrong precedent for the future.”

Principals across affiliated colleges had mixed reactions to offer. Requesting anonymity, a principal, who has been associated with the university for over three decades, said, “DU was sent into a tail spin, which has never been seen in its history. There have been unreasonable stands by the V-C, including the recent flurry of appointments and the intervention of ministry was warranted.”

An official, who wished not to be named, said, “The question of the ministry intervention is not valid since the Visitor of the University ‒ the President of India ‒ has now ordered it and suspended the V-C. As per DU’s norms, the visitor can intervene and take a call.”

Another principal of a north campus college said the manner in which the V-C was suspended was unceremonious. “The head of the institute could have been sent on a leave instead of being suspended,” the principal said.