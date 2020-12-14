Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Delhi woman held for duping Kullu resident of Rs 15 lakh

Delhi woman held for duping Kullu resident of Rs 15 lakh

Five ATM cards of different banks, six pass books of various banks and other items were also recovered from the accused.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A 24-year-old woman was arrested from Delhi for duping a Kullu resident of ₹15 lakh by luring her to win a lottery worth ₹40 lakh, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Manisha,24, a resident of Pul Pahladpur in New Delhi.

According to the complainant, she received a phone call on June 1 from a woman posing as a representative of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said the victim was informed that her number has been selected in a lucky draw and that she has won a lottery worth ₹40 lakh. The accused told her that in order to get the prize money she will have to pay some money in installments.

The accused then warned her not to tell anyone about this lottery as people might try to hurt her to get the prize money. The victim was also told that the company will file a penalty case against her if she does not deposit the amount.

The SP said during the course of last six months, the accused forced the victim to deposit money in 49 different accounts which she claimed as bank account numbers of KBC employees. Realising that she has been cheated, the victim filed a complaint in cyber cell of Kullu police. The accused was arrested and brought to Kullu. Five ATM cards of different banks, six pass books of various banks and other items were also recovered from her possession.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by Press Trust of India | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

New Zealand and the UK ease rules on blood donations by gay men
by Reuters
Sri Lankan navy apprehends 47 Indian fishermen
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Premier League games in London closed to supporters again
by Associated Press
L-G Sinha visits Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, reviews restoration work of palaces
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.