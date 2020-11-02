Delhi woman lands in Panchkula police net, 3 abducted girls rescued

The woman has been identified as Preeti Dhillon (above, right), who claimed to have worked with several multinational companies and spoke fluent English. (Sant Arora/HT)

The Panchkula police on Monday arrested a Delhi woman for abducting three girls, aged 2, 4 and 6, from a park in Sector 6 here on October 26.

The woman has been identified as Preeti Dhillon from New Delhi’s Patel Nagar, who claimed to have worked with several multinational companies and spoke fluent English. Preeti told the police that she “took these children along because their parents were not taking care of them”.

ACP Noopur Bishnoi said, “This morning, we got information that a woman resembling the abductor was roaming with three children near Nada Sahib gurdwara. Our team rushed to the spot and found her with the missing children.”

As per the police, Preeti’s in-laws lived in New Delhi, but for the past six months, she had been roaming in and around Panchkula. “She took refuge in gurdwaras or other shelter homes. She told us that she had a master’s degree in English and experience of having worked with MNCs. It is an unusual case, where a kidnapper is a well-read woman with knowledge of English literature,” the ACP said.

The police are now verifying whether she is mentally fit or not. She has been, meanwhile, sent to an Ambala jail under judicial custody.

Medical reports of the children are pending, but as per the police, they bear no injury marks.