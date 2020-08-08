Sections
Demand for discounted Covid care kits provided by Ludhiana police grows

The kits are being provided for ₹1,700; the market rate is ₹3,000-₹3,500.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:50 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The efforts of the city police of providing Covid care kits at discounted rates has received a colossal response with 65 units being sold in just two days.

The kits are being provided for ₹1,700; the market rate is ₹3,000-₹3,500. The kits were prepared in line with the treatment pattern of Covid patients at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The police suggested the buyers to follow medical advice before taking the multivitamins and immunity boosters provided in the kit.

Joint commissioner of police J Alenchezhian said the police were providing the kits at a no-loss-no-gain basis. Earlier, the police had sold groceries from police canteens at discounted rates when the curfew was imposed.

The kit consists of 17 items including pulse oximeter with battery, digital thermometer, steamer, hand sanitizer (500ml), giloy tablets, vitamin D3, zinc, topcid, immunity concoction (200ml), Dolo tablets, multivitamin, cough syrup, betadine gargles, cetirizine tablets, face masks, balloons and tulsi leaves.



Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said people could book their kits on the police control room number: 7837018500. One can also order the kits online, he added.

The police chief added that such things that the doctors advised to a Covid-19 patient were not available in the market in a single kit and patients were forced to buy all 17 things separately. He added that the police will make such kits available according to the demand.

