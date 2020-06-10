Demanding relief, taxi drivers’ union holds state-level stir in Ludhiana

Sections
The protesters said their businesses, which majorly depend on tourists, had been completely shut down due to the pandemic and that their future also seemed bleak.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Azad Taxi Union members shouting slogans against the state government near Gill road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)

The Azad Taxi Union on Wednesday staged a state-level protest near Gill Road, claiming that the Union and state governments had failed to pay heed to the problems of taxi operators and drivers during the lockdown.

They also submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal.

Ruing the losses, the protesters said their businesses, which majorly depend on tourists, had been completely shut down due to the pandemic and their future also seemed bleak.

The demands raised by them included 12 months moratorium on car loan EMIs, 50% rebate on car insurance, waiver of state tax and passing permit fee for a year, extension of national permit of taxis for a year, monetary benefit of ₹10,000 per month to drivers, insurance of drivers among others.



Union chairman Tirthpal Singh Sandhu said two taxi drivers from Ludhiana and Jalandhar had committed suicide for being unable to meet their expenses during the Covid-19 crisis. If the scenario continued, more taxi drivers were likely to take such drastic steps, he warned.

“The district administration has assured that soon a meeting would be organised between the union members and state transport minister Razia Sultana. If the government officials fail to find a solution, we will hand over the keys of our vehicles to them,” said union managing secretary Sharanjit Singh Kalsi.

