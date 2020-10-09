Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Dengue menace: Ludhiana health department conducts inspection

Dengue menace: Ludhiana health department conducts inspection

The health department on Friday initiated a search drive at locations considered to be the breeding grounds of deadly aedes aegypti mosquitoes, to destroy the dengue larvae.Teams...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The health department on Friday initiated a search drive at locations considered to be the breeding grounds of deadly aedes aegypti mosquitoes, to destroy the dengue larvae.

Teams of the health department visited the fire brigade office in Sundar Nagar, Punjab Mandi Board Office, Arora Cinema, Dana Mandi, the post office in BRS Nagar Block-J, the fire brigade office near the local bus stand, police station, Daresi, and the commissioner of police’s office.

Fortunately, no dengue larvae were found at any of the locations.

Anti-larvae teams, led by health inspectors Satinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, distributed pamphlets, posters, and spread awareness on dengue, chikungunya, and malaria in the offices.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga explained the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures that can be taken to contain the spread of dengue and chikungunya fever.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
IPL 2020: DC bowlers, fielders choke RR to defeat
Oct 09, 2020 23:37 IST
Cut from the same cloth, Nigerian waste fabric becomes art
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
Airbus delivers most jets since pandemic aided by E-delivery
Oct 09, 2020 23:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.