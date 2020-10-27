Dengue tightens grip on Mohali, 56 cases emerge in 1 week

The Mohali health department had in September issued a warning that coronavirus and dengue co-infection may prove risky after detecting mosquito larvae at several places.

At the time when Mohali was recuperating from Covid-19 outbreak, dengue spread its tentacles and infected 56 people within a week. Thirty-three of these cases were reported from Mohali city.

Civil surgeon Dr GB Singh said, “Cases have been reported from various parts of the district. In the past one week, 56 patients have been tested positive for dengue. Health teams were already put on alert and have been conducting door-to-door checks to identify potential dengue larvae spots.”

The Mohali health department had in September issued a warning that coronavirus and dengue co-infection may prove risky after detecting mosquito larvae at several places.

While issuing an advisory, the civil surgeon had said that at this hour of Covid-19 pandemic, when we all are engaged in a battle against the deadly virus, it is equally important and essential to save ourselves from the dangerous bite of mosquito named aedes aegypti.

The civil surgeon said that people should clean coolers, flowerpots, fridge trays, water tanks and other containers which are general breeding sites of mosquitoes. He reminded that every Friday should be observed as ‘Dry Day’.