Sections
Home / Cities / Denied entry in Junnar village, couple consumes pesticide; woman dies

Denied entry in Junnar village, couple consumes pesticide; woman dies

Pune A 40-year-old woman died after she and her husband consumed pesticides after police denied them entry into a containment zone in Junnar. The 50-year-old man, a vegetable...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:10 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune A 40-year-old woman died after she and her husband consumed pesticides after police denied them entry into a containment zone in Junnar. The 50-year-old man, a vegetable vendor, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the couple got into an argument with on-duty police personnel who suggested them to take an alternative route to reach their home in village Umbraj under Junnar taluka, according to the police. The restriction was imposed after four positive cases were reported from the village.

According to superintendent of police (Pune rural) Sandip Patil, the couple was involved in a squabble with police in the past also, but this time they threatened to commit suicide when stopped from removing barrier and asked to take an alternate route. The couple was carrying pesticides with them in the tempo with vegetables.

The deceased and her husband, according to police, were on their way to Umbraj when they were stopped by the police patrol during nakabandi on Tuesday. A war of words broke out between the police and the couple who were returning home after selling vegetables in other villages. The deceased drank poison from a bottle while her 50-year-old husband immediately spat it. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival.



The quarrel between the couple and police was captured on video by locals in which the husband is seen demanding entry to the village saying that others were allowed. “I am merely asking for entry as others were allowed. I was asked about documents while denying entry,” the man was heard telling grampanchayat member.

Junnar sarpanch Sapna Dangat said nakabandi was in place as a precautionary move to check virus spread.

According to Patil, the policemen had suggested them to avoid the containment route as it was closed with a barricade. “The police requested them to take an alternate route but they did not listen. Even the gram samiti members tried to convince them. The husband pulled out a pesticide bottle, took a sip and then vomited it, but his wife gulped it. We did not wait for ambulance and took her to the hospital, but unfortunately she died,” he said.

The police have lodged a case against the couple under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and IPC 309 (attempt to commit suicide). The SP said that the family had alleged that the police beat them up, but police personnel did not use any force.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Delhi tally pushes past 1 lakh mark but recovery rate nears 75 per cent
Jul 08, 2020 22:19 IST
Biker gang involved in 11 major robberies busted in Ludhiana
Jul 08, 2020 22:17 IST
Admissions open at Panjab University, apply by August 8
Jul 08, 2020 22:16 IST
Win the dog gives serious side eye to his human for not sharing his food
Jul 08, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.