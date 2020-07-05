Sections
Home / Cities / Depressed over losing ₹20 lakh in chit-fund scam, Ludhiana man ends life

Depressed over losing ₹20 lakh in chit-fund scam, Ludhiana man ends life

Body fished out from canal near Kaind bridge, four days after he went missing on June 30.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Upset over losing Rs 20 lakh in a fraudulent chit fund scheme, a 45-year-old man ended his life by jumping into the canal near Kaind bridge.

The deceased’s body was fished out from the canal on Saturday. He was missing since June 30.

Police said a resident of Bilga village of Sahnewal, the deceased was an auto driver. His wife had lodged a missing person complaint at Sahnewal police station on July 1 after he went missing.

ASI Sadhu Singh, who is investigating the case, said the auto driver had invested Rs 20 lakh through various instalments in Pearls Group chit fund scheme in 2010. However, he lost all his money after the scheme was found fraudulent.



This had plunged him into depression over the years, and he had even left his house twice, according to his wife.

On June 30, he left the house again, stating he was going out for some work, but did not return. Therefore, his wife lodged a missing person’s complaint with the police on July 1.

On Friday night, some passers-by noticed a body floating in the canal near Kaind bridge and sounded the police. Later, a police team, along with divers, fished out the body from the canal.

The ASI said as per preliminary investigation, the man committed suicide due to depression. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of his wife.

