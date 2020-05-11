Sections
Depressed over postponement of exams, pharmacy student commits suicide

Victim was desperate to secure a job after completing his studies to support his family

Updated: May 11, 2020 18:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

His elder brother was the first to see the body hanging with the fan (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Depressed over the postponement of examinations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region, a student of the diploma of pharmacy course allegedly ended his life by hanging self from a ceiling at his home in Abdullapur Basti on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The victim was desperate to secure a job after completing his studies to support his family. A company had also offered him a job, but he was supposed to join it after completing his course.

His elder brother was the first to see the body hanging with the fan. He told the police that the victim was studying hard to clear the examination, but was very depressed over the postponement of the examinations due to lockdown.

Model Town station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar, said, “According to the family, he went to sleep after having dinner on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when his elder brother went to the room to take some money from an almirah, he was shocked to see Sahil’s body hanging from the fan and raised an alarm.”



The SHO added that the police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC on the statement of family members.

