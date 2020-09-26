Dera Bassi building collapse: Beyond FIRs, probes, no action taken in similar cases in past

The collapse of an under-construction commercial building in Meera Milli Mohalla, Dera Bassi, that killed four persons including the owner on September 24, has once again brought to fore the failure of the authorities to act against those who take safety lightly.

Aside from magisterial probes and FIRs against builders or promoters, nothing was done in similar incidents that happened over the years.

On April 12, 2018, too, a three-storeyed building under construction had collapsed in which 12 flats were being constructed, with four on each floor. Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had got an FIR lodged saying the builders did not have a valid licence for construction.

No casualties were reported. However, the matter was eventually brushed under the carpet with no progress beyond the registration of the FIR. Three employees of the Zirakpur municipal council, who had been suspended, were later reinstated.

After the incident, the civic body had started preparing a list of housing projects that had not obtained completion and occupancy certificates, but nothing came of it. The builders had managed to get all requisite clearances and permissions pertaining to the construction of the building later and the construction was completed. The flats were completed at the same site and were sold, and now the owners are living in those flats.

Even in the collapse of a three-storeyed building with a basement at Sante Majra village on Kharar-Landran road, in which a JCB operator was crushed to death while digging the basement, no action was taken.

The seven-page inquiry report completed by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) had indicted the builder and contractor, equally, for the mishap. The inquiry report had found that the basement had been dug up beyond the permissible limit and sanctioned depth, which had exposed the foundation of the adjacent three-storey building leading to the collapse. The builder had also failed to inform the municipal council before digging up the basement.

On October 19, 2019, three labourers were injured after a portion of a commercial building being constructed in violation of norms had collapsed at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur. The building is owned by Makhan Lal Bansal, who has a shop of tyres in Sector 28, Chandigarh, and is a resident of Sector 7, Panchkula. The preliminary probe had revealed the building was to house showrooms and had permissions for just one floor, but no action was taken beyond the inquiry.