Dera Bassi hit-and-run: 70-year-old farmer crushed to death

A 70-year-old farmer was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Bhankarpur village in Dera Bassi on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday while he was crossing the road, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Singh, a resident of the village. An eyewitness, Rajinder Singh Lucky, who runs a confectionery shop at the village bus stand, said that Ram Singh was crossing the road when a speeding truck coming from Dera Bassi side hit him, crushing him under the rear tyre.

A case was registered against the unidentified driver. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem.