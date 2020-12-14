Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Dera Bassi man booked for raping 19-year-old woman

Dera Bassi man booked for raping 19-year-old woman

Raped her several times after promising to marry her, say police.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dera Bassi

A 24-year-old man has been booked for raping and cheating a 19-year-old woman from Batala.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said the accused, Rohit, was a resident of Gulabgarh in Dera Bassi, while the woman was a native of Batala and had come to Dera Bassi to visit her relatives. The couple developed relations and the man raped her several times after promising to marry her.

Police have lodged a zero FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by Press Trust of India | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Serving of hookah banned in Chandigarh for 60 days
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street cheered by vaccine roll-out, mega M&A activity
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15
by HT Correspondent
New Zealand and the UK ease rules on blood donations by gay men
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.