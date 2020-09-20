Sections
Dera Bassi woman dies after falling from bike, friend booked

A 25-year-old man was booked for rash driving after his friend fell from his bike and died, police said on Sunday. The accused, Usmaan of Mauli Jagran, had picked Anu from her...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old man was booked for rash driving after his friend fell from his bike and died, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Usmaan of Mauli Jagran, had picked Anu from her residence in Dera Bassi on Saturday after she celebrated her 23rd birthday with her family, her mother Urmila Devi, 43, told the police. Anu used to work at a salon in Panchkula’s Sector 15.

“Around 10.15pm, Anu’s friend called to inform us that she had met with an accident and we rushed to Panchkula civil hospital, where doctors said my daughter succumbed to her injuries,” she added.

She accused Usmaan of rash driving and being unable to control his bike around a speed breaker in Sector 26, which resulted in her daughter’s death.

On her complaint, an FIR was registered at the Chandimandir police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the biker.

