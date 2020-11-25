Dera follower’s murder in Bathinda: Punjab gangster Sukha Gill’s FB page resurfaces

The Facebook page of Punjab gangster Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukha Gill Lamme resurfaced on Tuesday, within less than 48-hours of being taken down after its administrator owned the responsibility of murdering a Dera Sacha Sauda follower last week.

However, earlier posts detailing the killing of Manohar Lal Arora and an open threat to ‘others’ were missing from the timeline.

Sources said it was not a new page but the hate content was taken down from the original one.

The administrator of the criminal’s page posted a message that previous posts related to Arora’s murder were deleted but he still stands by the reason behind the crime. “Sikh kom de dokhi bach ke chalan” (violators of Sikh traditions or religion) was a veiled threat message was found posted today on the same page.

HT had reported that Bathinda police had approached the Facebook administration seeking cyber details of the social media page published in the name of a criminal was that was found fanning religious feelings and threatening violence.

Within hours of Arora’s killing on November 20, the FB page in question had claimed that the foreign exchange trader was murdered by Rajinder and Aman to avenge the sacrilege incidents of 2015. A couple of posts in the last 24-hours from the gangster’s social media page also threatened to eliminate anyone involved in the sacrilege of the scriptures of Sikhs.

Police had already clarified that the deceased was not found in any criminal activities and his name was never cropped up in any case of sacrilege.

Sources said the page was deactivated by FB on Sunday evening and posts were deleted for talking and promoting violence.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk had confirmed of writing to FB in this regard.

“It appears that the FB acted as per it policy of discouraging violence and hate content online. The cyber wing of the state police is closely monitoring activities of various people but most likely the controversial FB page is being handled by unidentified persons from overseas,” said a source.

Meanwhile, dera followers continue to hold demonstration for the fourth consecutive day at sect’s state headquarters at Salabatpura village, about 50-kms from here.

A number of protesters continues to increase as they refused to hold cremation until the preparators Arora’s murder are arrested.

SSP Virk said the police have rounded a few acquaintances of the gangster Sukhpreet Singh. He said none of the persons being questioned is a suspect in Arora’s murder.

“We working on certain leads and hope the main accused will be arrested soon,” said the SSP.