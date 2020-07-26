Sections
Home / Cities / Dereliction of duty will cost the state dear in its fight against Covid-19, says Maharashtra CM

Dereliction of duty will cost the state dear in its fight against Covid-19, says Maharashtra CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned officials against dereliction of duty, saying that it would cost us dear in the fight against Covid-19. He also said the temporary healthcare...

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 00:44 IST

By Faisal Malik,

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned officials against dereliction of duty, saying that it would cost us dear in the fight against Covid-19. He also said the temporary healthcare facilities being developed to deal with the ongoing health crisis would be converted into permanent facilities.

Thackeray on Saturday launched two dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 at Dombivli, with a capacity of 210 beds, and at Kalyan, having a strength of 194 beds. He also inaugurated a Covid testing facility at Gauripada, Kalyan, where 3,000 tests can be conducted in a day, once it is functional. “It is necessary for us to remain vigilant until an effective medicine arrives in the market for Covid-19 treatment. We are not in a position to be negligent or careless,” the chief minister said at the launch. “We have developed temporary facilities for Covid-19 patients. However, in the coming days, those have to be converted in to permanent one. Defeating the virus is a big challenge before us, but together we can win this battle,” he added.

Thackeray also stressed the fear among people about the pandemic needs to be removed by holding counselling sessions.

Meanwhile, the state health department has issued an order to release ₹95 crore for the districts to continue relief work against the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken by the state disaster management authority in its meeting held on July 15, states a government resolution issued on Friday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab sets target of 12,000 tests per day
Jul 26, 2020 01:00 IST
Parents in Maharashtra demand uniformity in Class 9, 11 oral exam syllabus, format
Jul 26, 2020 00:58 IST
Maharashtra government slashes 25% syllabus for Class 1-12 students
Jul 26, 2020 00:57 IST
Artificial intelligence helps Mumbai civic body detect 1,255 comorbid patients
Jul 26, 2020 00:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.