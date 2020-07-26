Dereliction of duty will cost the state dear in its fight against Covid-19, says Maharashtra CM

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned officials against dereliction of duty, saying that it would cost us dear in the fight against Covid-19. He also said the temporary healthcare facilities being developed to deal with the ongoing health crisis would be converted into permanent facilities.

Thackeray on Saturday launched two dedicated hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 at Dombivli, with a capacity of 210 beds, and at Kalyan, having a strength of 194 beds. He also inaugurated a Covid testing facility at Gauripada, Kalyan, where 3,000 tests can be conducted in a day, once it is functional. “It is necessary for us to remain vigilant until an effective medicine arrives in the market for Covid-19 treatment. We are not in a position to be negligent or careless,” the chief minister said at the launch. “We have developed temporary facilities for Covid-19 patients. However, in the coming days, those have to be converted in to permanent one. Defeating the virus is a big challenge before us, but together we can win this battle,” he added.

Thackeray also stressed the fear among people about the pandemic needs to be removed by holding counselling sessions.

Meanwhile, the state health department has issued an order to release ₹95 crore for the districts to continue relief work against the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken by the state disaster management authority in its meeting held on July 15, states a government resolution issued on Friday.