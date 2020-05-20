Sections
Home / Cities / DES to commence online lectures in the upcoming academic year

Updated: May 20, 2020 21:03 IST

By Prachi Bari,

PUNE The Deccan education society (DES) has announced that all its colleges will be ready for online lectures and other activities from the beginning of the upcoming academic year in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

According to DES, the lectures will be delivered with the help of licensed copies of Microsoft purchased by DES for more than 33,000 students and for all the teachers.

Sharad Kunte, president of DES, Dhananjay Kulkarni, secretary, and advocate, Nitin Apte, chairman of LMC, DES Navalmal Firodia law college and Rohini Honap, principal, DES Navalmal Firodia law college announced the changes in an online media briefing.

“We will go ahead as per the directives which we receive from the state government, affiliating universities and university grant commission. But as DES, we are preparing ourselves, with Navalmal Firodia law college starting their online lectures from May 21, 2020,” Kunte said.



He further clarified that online lectures which are presently being conducted for class 10 and class 12 at various schools and colleges of DES will continue even in the next academic year, following the directives from the education department of the government of Maharashtra. These will be done through various audio-video tools, teachers of DES will keep themselves connected with the students and parents to boost the morale of the students.

They will guide the students so as to strengthen their bondage with their family members, to keep good physical, mental and emotional health of the students and to remain connected with their academics.

The 10 research papers are prepared by the teaching faculties at IMDR related to the effect of Covid-19 in different areas - cost and quality, capabilities of Indian manufacturing, lifestyle impact, the impact of Covid-19 on working of organizations, shifting to virtual working using technology platforms, the study of HR innovative practices during the Covid-19 crisis, a study of changes in individual saving and spending behavior as a result of Covid-19 situation, impact of Covid-19 across industry sectors, an exploratory study impact of Covid-19 on advertising and promotion strategies and methods.

The Firodia law college has also initiated a virtual classroom for undergraduate and graduate courses through MS Teams application. DES is committed to creating knowledge orientated individuals who continue to study despite the examination being canceled, Kunte added.

During the lockdown, teachers will shoulder prime responsibilities like regular teaching, providing a variety of learning aids like notes, presentations, tutorials, online submission of assignments and conducting online examinations.

Apart from academics, Club Aesthetica has provided a virtual platform for the artistic instincts of students. Theatrescape, a theatrical dialogue with Suraj Parasnis, a renowned actor and director was the first online endeavor. The club is planning many other such events in the upcoming week.

The certificate course of soft skill development is also continued using the Webex application. The legal history club is also active through online submission of synopsis and questionnaires. The legal research cell has motivated students to analyse this unprecedented pandemic in multiple perspectives so as to compile a list of possible future amendments in existing laws.

The college is organising a webinar on career guidance in association with the sister institution, IMDR. Every channel of the system is geared up for the commencement of the lectures for the next academic year. This venture of imparting uninterrupted education is possible due to the integrated efforts of the management, teachers, technical staff , and our enthusiastic students. Working for excellence has always been the unique feature of DES and this is a quality addition to quarantine. This pack of virtual curricular and co-curricular activities will definitely be proven as a golden page in the history of the DES.

The DES is conducting various curricular and co-curricular activities for the students, activities for their physical and mental health, activities to teach family values and awareness program about Covid-19 on an online basis. These are helpful to parents who are appreciating all the activities and are actively participating.

