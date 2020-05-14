Sections
Home / Cities / Deshmukh reviews Thane district situation

Deshmukh reviews Thane district situation

A total of 3,500 prisoners will be released from prisons across Thane commissionerate, said state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. After 158 inmates and 26 staff of Arthur Road jail tested...

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:44 IST

By Megha Pol,

State home minister Anil Deshmukh also asked the police department to watch out for cybercrimes and book people who spread rumors (HT PHOTO)

A total of 3,500 prisoners will be released from prisons across Thane commissionerate, said state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. After 158 inmates and 26 staff of Arthur Road jail tested positive for Covid-19, the state decided to release prisoners who have been sentenced for more than seven years except those serving sentence for heinous crimes.

“The police department will arrange buses for them to reach their hometown,” he said.

Deshmukh also asked the police department to watch out for cybercrimes and book people who spread rumors. He said, “There has been an increase in cybercrimes. The police department’s cybercrime cell needs to be extra vigilant to stop such crimes. They should keep a tab on the social networking sites and applications and take action on those spreading rumors.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.